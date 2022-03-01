Unified Logistics Interface Platform: ULIP can revolutionise Indian logistics, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

ULIP was one of the seven projects conceptualised under this “technology commons” initiative.

Logistics cost, which is currently at 13-14% of GDP, can be brought down by leveraging the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), by bringing all mode of transportation under a single window by connecting all logistics stakeholders spread across multiple ministries, enterprises and associations, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

“ULIP will be a game changer for the Indian logistics landscape by assisting just-in-time inventory management, cargo movement monitoring, identification of cheaper logistics modes eliminating tedious documentation process and improve international competitiveness,” Kant said at a post-Budget webinar.

In May 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Nit Aayog to develop technology driven solutions in priority sectors to address challenges for post Covid-19 India. ULIP was one of the seven projects conceptualised under this “technology commons” initiative.

The pilot run of the ULIP platform has already been started with on boarding of some start-ups to verify the usability of the platform.

It converges and integrates 24 systems, 78 APIs and 1454 fields across ports, shipping, waterways, railways, civil aviation, road transport & highways, DGFT & customs.

“Integrating data getting generated at various platforms is one of the most essential requirements to up-lift the logistics sector in India and address its higher transaction cost,” Kant said.