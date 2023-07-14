Unichem Labs posts Q1FY24 loss of Rs 66.83 lakh, revenue up 36.7% on-year

Unichem Laboratories on Friday posted a loss of Rs 66.83 lakh for the fiscal first quarter, narrowed down from a loss of Rs 23.37 crore during the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 423.19 crore, up 36.7 per cent as against Rs 309.61 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

The company reported total income for the quarter at Rs 431.82 crore, up 36 per cent in comparison to Rs 317.46 crore in Q1FY23. Meanwhile, the expenses for the quarter ended June 2023 was at Rs 429.70 crore, up 27.1 per cent from Rs 338.13 crore during the first quarter of previous year. The aggregate amount of revenue expenditure incurred on Research and Development was Rs 26.82 crore.