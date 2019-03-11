Unichem Lab’s Ghaziabad facility: USFDA inspections concludes

Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd were trading 2.70 per cent higher Rs 203.25 apiece on the BSE. (IE)

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories Monday said the US health regulator has concluded inspection of its Ghaziabad facility without making any observations. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection of the company’s Ghaziabad facility from March 3-8, 2019, and it has been successfully concluded without any USFDA form 483 issued, Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

A form 483 is issued by the USFDA to notify a company’s management of any objectionable condition at its manufacturing facility. The form is issued after completing the inspection. Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd were trading 2.70 per cent higher Rs 203.25 apiece on the BSE.