Unichem Lab’s Ghaziabad facility: USFDA inspections concludes

By: | Published: March 11, 2019 2:59 PM

A form 483 is issued by the USFDA to notify a company's management of any objectionable condition at its manufacturing facility.

Unichem Lab, Unichem Lab Ghaziabad facility, USFDA, Unichem Laboratories, Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd were trading 2.70 per cent higher Rs 203.25 apiece on the BSE. (IE)

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories Monday said the US health regulator has concluded inspection of its Ghaziabad facility without making any observations. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection of the company’s Ghaziabad facility from March 3-8, 2019, and it has been successfully concluded without any USFDA form 483 issued, Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Also read: After Ethiopia crash, aviation ministry, DGCA mulling what to do with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flying in India

A form 483 is issued by the USFDA to notify a company’s management of any objectionable condition at its manufacturing facility. The form is issued after completing the inspection. Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd were trading 2.70 per cent higher Rs 203.25 apiece on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Unichem Lab’s Ghaziabad facility: USFDA inspections concludes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition