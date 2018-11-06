Unichem acquires 19.99% stake in two Optimus group firms for Rs 120 crore

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 3:34 AM

Optimus and Optrix are Hyderabad-based companies that are owned and controlled by the same management and are engaged in the business of researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.

Unichem spent Rs 72.08 crore for acquiring the stake in Optimus while it spent Rs 47.92 crore for the Optrix stake purchase.

Unichem Laboratories has acquired a 19.99% stake each in two different companies of the Optimus Group — Optimus Drugs and Optrix Laboratories — for nearly Rs 120 crore with the key objective of gaining access to the firms’ manufacturing facilities.

Optimus and Optrix are Hyderabad-based companies that are owned and controlled by the same management and is engaged in the business of researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.

In an exchange notification released on Friday, Unichem stated that for the transaction, it executed a share-subscription and share purchase agreement with Optimus and its promoters for acquisition of a 9.71% of the share capital of the company through primary issuance and acquisition of shares constituting 10.28% of the share capital of Optimus from existing promoters via secondary transfer.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

It also executed a share subscription and share purchase agreement with Optrix and its promoters for the acquisition of 14.60% of the company’s share capital through primary issuance and acquisition of shares constituting 5.39% of the share capital of Optrix from its existing promoters via secondary transfer.

Unichem spent Rs 72.08 crore for acquiring the stake in Optimus while it spent Rs 47.92 crore for the Optrix stake purchase. “The company is facing a shortage of API and intermediates manufacturing capacity. This investment will provide the company with additional capacity to meet its immediate requirements and fulfil its export orders,” Unichem stated in its exchange release.

Optimus’s consolidated turnover stood at Rs 198.66 crore in 2018 while Optrix recorded a turnover of Rs 172.58 crore in 2018, according to the release.
Trans-Continental Capital Advisors and Genesis Management Consultancy Services acted as financial advisors to the transaction, according to a press release.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Unichem acquires 19.99% stake in two Optimus group firms for Rs 120 crore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition