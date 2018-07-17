Unacademy raises $21 m from Sequoia India, others

The funds will be utilised to onboard new educators on the platform.

Unacademy raised a massive $21 million in Series C funding round from Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures. Unacademy has raised $38.6 million in total, so far.

The funds will be utilised to onboard new educators on the platform, penetrate deeper in categories including pre-medical, GATE and CAT, and further strengthen the core product and technology team.

“Sequoia India is thrilled to lead the new round in Unacademy, which is already making a big impact in India’s online learning space. Gaurav, Roman and Hemesh are driven founders with a very focused mission, and that is having a clear effect on the pace of production innovation, team building and overall growth,” said Shailendra Singh, MD, Sequoia Capital (India), Singapore, talking about their investment.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy said, “We have grown tremendously since our inception, and just last month, more than 3,000 educators were active on the platform and lessons created by them were watched more than 40 million times by learners. I am thankful to our existing investors for infusing Unacademy with growth capital and reaffirming their faith in us.”