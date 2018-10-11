Unable to locate favourite restaurant on list? Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda may have delisted it; here’s why

The online food ordering platforms include Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda, Box8, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, JusFood, LimeTray and UberEats. (PTI)

More than 5,000 restaurants stand delisted by as many as 10 popular online food ordering platforms including Swiggy, Zomato and Foodpanda for failing to get approval from food safety regulator FSSAI. The crackdown comes after Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked these restaurants, in the month of July, to stop using edibles supplied by non-licensed operators after receiving food-quality related complaints from customers. “Over 5,000 restaurants have been delisted by the e-commerce food service platforms,” PTI reported citing FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal said.

The online food ordering platforms include Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda, Box8, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, JusFood, LimeTray and UberEats. The food safety regulator had originally set up a July 31 as deadline for these online food-ordering platforms to delist the non-licensed partner restaurant.

“We have delisted hundreds of restaurants across the 41 cities in India where we offer our online ordering and food delivery services. We would be happy to relist them alongside any of the other partners as and when they furnish their licences,” PTI reported citing Zomato Food Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta.

On September 4, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal had said, “Some restaurants who were not able to furnish their FSSAI licenses have high Zomato ratings and/or high repeat order volumes on Zomato – we have given them until the end of this month to furnish their licenses to us. The de-listing of restaurants happened thanks to our collaborative effort with FSSAI.”