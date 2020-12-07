  • MORE MARKET STATS

UN declares ‘Invest India’ winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

December 7, 2020 9:25 PM

The evaluation was based on UNCTAD’s assessment of work undertaken by 180 national investment promotion agencies across the world.

The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has declared ‘Invest India’ as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020.

The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.

The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world’s investment promotion agencies.

“UNCTAD highlighted good practices followed by ‘Invest India’ such as the Business Immunity Platform, Exclusive Investment Forum webinar series, its social media engagement and focus COVID-19 response teams,” the commerce ministry said.

National investment promotion and facilitation agency Invest India has also shared long-term strategies and practices being followed for investment promotion, facilitation and retention at UNCTAD’s high-level brainstorming sessions, it added.

“The award is testament to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)’s vision of making India a preferred investment destination with a focus on both ease of living and ease of doing business. It bears testimony to his focus on bringing excellence within the government,” Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, said.

He added that this award also recognises the Indian government’s effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNCTAD is the central agency that monitors performance of investment promotion agencies and identifies global best practices. Germany, South Korea and Singapore have been some of the past winners of the award.

