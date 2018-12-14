Umroi airport: SC seeks MCA, DGCA response; stays Meghalaya HC order

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the ministry of civil aviation (MCA) and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as to why they should not be asked to start flying operations to Umroi airport in Meghalaya as directed by the Meghalaya High Court last week.

A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, while issuing notice to the government, also stayed the Meghalaya HC’s December 7 order that asked the government and budget airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet to finalise within a week of date of commencing flying operations to Umroi airport in Shillong.

In a suo-motu petition, the HC had directed the DGCA as well as the MCA secretary and the AAI chairman to convene a meeting and take a final decision within seven days as to from which date flight will start operating from the Umroi airport.

“In default in taking such decision, the secretary, ministry of civil aviation, chairman AAI and CEOs/CMDs of respective airliners shall have to remain personally present before the court on December 14 and explain why decision for operating flights for Umroi airport has not been taken,” the HC stated in its December 7 order.

Challenging the impugned order of the HC, IndiGo and Spicejet said: “There is no statutory obligation or function which the airline is carrying out or expected to carry out.”

“The decisions as to operationalising airlines and starting routes for a particular sector or airport are purely based upon the operational capability of any airport, commercial feasibility, availability of aircrafts, availability of routes and slots and other factors. Airlines have to decide such issues on the basis of the multiple factors which are inherently complex and require sufficient amount of time, study and process,” according to IndiGo, the largest Indian airline by market share.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, further said the Meghalaya airport lacks facilities for big aircraft and firefighting.

InterGlobe Aviation, which predominantly operates aircraft Airbus A320 and ATR 72-600, said the Shillong airport is equipped with Airport Fire Category of CAT 4 whereas IndiGo requires Airport Fire category of CAT 5 for operating its ATR 72-600. “Even parking stands for the aircraft are only two in number and the same are only compatible for Aircraft ATR-42 and not for ATR 72-600, which is also part of IndiGo’s fleet,” the appeal stated.

IndiGo submitted that it is already operating flights from seven different airport within the North-East region and is operating average weekly departures and arrival to the tune of 425 flights. “The HC has failed to consider the regional connectivity scheme (RSC) of the AAI, which recognises the Shillong airport as an ‘Underserved Airport’. As per the RCS Scheme, the airlines are open to bid for RSC operations at the Shillong Airport under the scheme. Therefore, the airport operations at the Shillong Airport are already under consideration with AAI under the RCS Scheme,” it added.

According to IndiGo, the Shillong airport can be used for landing only when visibility is 5,000 metres or more. “Thereafter, such is a visual flight route (VFR) airport can only be used day time. To enable commercial operations, Shillong airport need to be converted to IFR (instrument flight route) airport to be used even in night,” the budget airline, which claims to operate 1,200 flights per day, flying over 200 million passengers, stated.