UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit at Rs 1,014 crore

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 5:26:56 AM

The company’s results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 2019 are not comparable with previous financial year owing to the merger of Binani Cement into the company, which has now been named as UltraTech Nathdwara Cement.

UltraTech Cement, UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit, Binani Cement, UltraTech Nathdwara Cement, Ebitda, BSE,  UltraTech Cement shareThe clinker capacity and cement grinding facility at Manawar in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh have stabilised, with the clinker capacity operating at 100% utilisation.

UltraTech Cement reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,014.19 crore for the three months of January-March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 446.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s net sales stood at Rs 10,739 crore during the quarter ended March 31, while the net sales in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year stood at Rs 9,401.39 crore.

The company’s results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 2019 are not comparable with previous financial year owing to the merger of Binani Cement into the company, which has now been named as UltraTech Nathdwara Cement. Meanwhile, domestic sales jumped 16% on a year-on-year basis.

Also read: Cashbacks, discounts to end on TVs, washing machines, refrigerators soon

The clinker capacity and cement grinding facility at Manawar in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh have stabilised, with the clinker capacity operating at 100% utilisation. Variable costs were up 3% y-o-y on account of higher fuel prices and the impact of rupee depreciation, but down 7% compared to the sequential quarter. Atul Daga, director and chief financial officer of UltraTech Cement, said while most other costs were benign, logistics expenses remained a concern given the volatility in the oil prices.

The consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,459 crore. As far as Binani’s acquisition is concerned, the company in a statement said it was in the process of selling the acquired non-core assets in United Arab Emirates and China, and the sale proceeds would be used to deleverage the balance sheet.

The Binani acquisition, which has provided UltraTech access to large reserves of limestone, enabled the company to consolidate its presence in the northern and western markets in India, the company statement said. Further, the company undertook “a major overhauling” of the plants during the quarter to improve production efficiencies. “The plants have been ramping up capacity utilisation, achieving 72% in the month of March, 2019,” the statement said.
UltraTech Cement’s share price closed up 4.59% at Rs 4,396 on BSE, on Wednesday. The results were announced during market hours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit at Rs 1,014 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition