Uday Kotak-led board finds previous IL&FS management’s business deals had several discrepancies

IL&FS board said that it is in the process of taking corrective action and will work towards the final resolution over the next 6-9 months in stages.

The Uday Kotak-led government-appointed board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) said it is still in the process of unravelling the intra-group borrowings and has found several discrepancies in the business transactions of the group and its subsidiaries, the Indian Express reported.

The board, which submitted a blueprint of its revival plan for the debt-laden group before the National Company Law Tribunal on Wednesday, also found that large part of the IL&FS group operated as a single enterprise with “no boundaries of legal entities and separate management”, which ultimately led to the contagion impact on its creditors.

In its report, the IL&FS board said that it is in the process of taking corrective action and will work towards the final resolution over the next 6-9 months in stages, with the possibility of some early outcomes, depending upon markets and economic conditions, and after receiving NCLT’s consent for such parts.

The tribunal has set the next hearing on the matter for December 3. Meanwhile, the board also disclosed that many domestic and global investors have evinced interest to acquire several assets of the group and it is in the process of consulting experts for disinvestment.

Some of the instances listed by the board in its report include:

In June 2017, IL&FS transferred certain assets from one entity to another entity in the group at a value of Rs 30.8 crore. However, in June 2018, a committee of directors decided to divest this to the third party at just Rs 1 crore, which was at a significant discount and reasons for the same are found by the new board as inadequately supported.

The board also said that the exposure of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), a subsidiary of the group, was in excess of Rs 900 crore to firms that were subsidiaries of joint ventures or associates of the group and IL&FS Employee Welfare Trust, and this exposure does not get consolidated into IL&FS’ accounts and has been treated as an internal debt by the erstwhile management.

Also, the preliminary analysis of financial statement and records of IFIN for the past three financial years show that IFIN had outstanding loans and investments to firms in the group of Rs 5,728 crore, Rs 5,127 crore and Rs 5,490 crore for financial years 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and these prima facie “appear to be significantly in excess of permissible norms, in all of the 3 years”.According to the board, IFIN would have a significant negative capital in each of these financial years, if this is applied to calculate capital adequacy.

On the other hand, in order to circumvent regulatory prescriptions, the group had also routed over Rs 1,500 crore via circuitous transactions through eight of its subsidiaries, the board noted.

Besides, post superannuation, the group used to appoint some of its retired employees as consultants as nearly 55 people were appointed in this manner at an annual cost of Rs 16.5 crore. On the other hand, companies in the group have leased properties owned by some of its employees and their relatives as guest houses of group companies. “This appears to be one of the key governance shortcomings that have led to a large contagion impact on creditors of the IL&FS Group,” the board in its report.

Despite the group creating valuable assets, asset-liability mismatch, high leverage, poor returns from investments it had made, and several other factors are “expected to entail sacrifices from various stakeholders in achieving the final resolution”, the board added.

The new board has taken several measures after taking over control of the group and said that the final resolution could be achieved through measures, including compromises. arrangements, divestments, restructurings of debt or equity or fresh capitalisation.