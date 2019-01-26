Udan: Six water aerodromes to come up under third phase

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 12:46 AM

Six water aerodromes will come up in Gujarat, Assam and Telangana under the third phase of the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) announced by the ministry of civil aviation on Friday.

This includes tourism routes, towns in the north-eastern region and international destinations apart from sea plane operations.

Travellers can now directly land at destinations like Statue of Unity, Nagarjuna Sagar and Guwahati river front with SpiceJet and Turbo Aviation winning licences to operate on water bodies under the government’s subsidised air travel scheme Udan. Six water aerodromes will come up in Gujarat, Assam and Telangana under the third phase of the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) announced by the ministry of civil aviation on Friday.

Sabarmati river front and Shatrunjay Dam in Gujarat and Assam’s Umrangso reservoir are other places to be connected through sea planes. These a water aerodromes are likely to come up in six to eight months.
A total of 73 proposals were awarded to 11 airlines under Udan 3. This includes tourism routes, towns in the north-eastern region and international destinations apart from sea plane operations.

Budget carrier SpiceJet won 22 proposals to connect 72 routes under this phase. It was followed by market leader IndiGo which won the rights to fly on 12 networks. SpiceJet also won rights to operate overseas under the international leg of the scheme connecting Dhaka and Bangkok from Guwahati in Assam.
Andaman Airways and Aviation Connectivity and Infrastructure Developers were the two new beneficiaries of Udan 3.

The annual viability gap funding requirement of this round is likely to be around `1,167 crore of which `255 crore will be borne by the tourism ministry.

Civil aviation secretary said 69 lakh new seats would be created after this round become operational. “The government has no plans of raising RCS levy from airlines operating on metro routes to fund the scheme,” he added.

