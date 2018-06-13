UDAN Operations: Jet Airways to commence regional connectivity services from Lucknow

Jet Airways’ inaugural RCS service will see it connect the holy city of Allahabad with two state capitals – Lucknow and Patna.

To cater to unserved regions and connect under-served airports, Jet Airways is all set to commence its ‘UDAN’ operations from here tomorrow.

‘UDAN’ stands for ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ – a Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) launched by the central government.

The airline was awarded seven routes under the scheme and will launch operations on five of these — Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow, Patna-Allahabad-Patna, Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur, Indore-Allahabad-Indore and Delhi-Nashik-Delhi this week, the airline said in a release today.

Launch of the other two routes connecting Lucknow, Bareilly and Delhi will take place once the Bareilly airport is ready for civil operations, the release said.

Jet Airways’ inaugural RCS service will see it connect the holy city of Allahabad with two state capitals – Lucknow and Patna, thrice a week, it said.

The airline will commence its second UP-based RCS service on Saturday, connecting Allahabad with Nagpur and Indore, thrice every week.

Much like the rest of the country, aviation traffic from Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a strong and steady growth.

In fact, traffic from UP to the rest of the world has grown by 24 per cent over the past three years, the release said.

Similarly, the growth in domestic connectivity from UP has been even more robust at 62 per cent during the past three years, it added.