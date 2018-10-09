UDAN benefit: SpiceJet launches daily flight services on Delhi-Kishangarh route

The marble city of Kishangarh marks SpiceJet’s eighth destination nationally and second sector in Rajasthan after Jaipur-Jaisalmer-Jaipur to be connected under the scheme. The airline was awarded the route under UDAN II. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday launched daily direct service on Delhi-Kishangarh-Delhi route under the regional air connectivity — UDAN — scheme.

The marble city of Kishangarh marks SpiceJet’s eighth destination nationally and second sector in Rajasthan after Jaipur-Jaisalmer-Jaipur to be connected under the scheme. The airline was awarded the route under UDAN II.

“New flight services will unleash the tourism potential of the city like never before providing a convenient mode of travel for millions of tourists and pilgrims who visit Ajmer and Pushkar,” said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

The new flight will also provide a boost to traders and businesses of the marble city, according to him.

In addition to the Delhi-Kishangarh-Delhi flight, SpiceJet also operates flights under the UDAN scheme on Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Jaisalmer-Jaipur, Delhi-Adampur-Delhi, Chennai-Hubli-Chennai, Hyderabad-Hubli-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi and Kolkata-Pakyong-Kolkata routes.