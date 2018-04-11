Udacity initiates Foundation Nanodegree Programs to enable non-technical people access technical career paths

Learning platform, Udacity, has initiated a series of Foundation Nanodegree Programs. These Programs are designed for the Indian audiences, enable working professionals and freshers with or without a technical background to gain a fundamental understanding of emerging technologies. Udacity’s Foundation Nanodegree Programs – in Machine Learning, Data Science, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, and IoT Software – will help non-technical people understand the ins and outs of these technologies.

The rapid entry of these technologies into the global market is poised to create a large number of jobs of tomorrow. These new careers will play an important role in implementing and adapting these technologies in various industries, and hold the promise of providing those who take them up with challenging and fulfilling jobs that didn’t even exist before.

Commenting on the recent developments, Ishan Gupta, Managing Director – India, Udacity India, said, “While around 15 million of young professionals are entering the job market annually, only about 25% of them are job-ready or have required skill-sets. India’s unrivalled pool of talented individuals should not be excluded from the new wave of opportunities in the technology sector. The launch of our Foundation Nanodegree Programs is another step towards democratizing technology education in India, and empowering the youth with skills required to get into the jobs of tomorrow.”

Recently Udacity also came up with KUKA Udacity Robotics Lab and Udacity Universe simulated environment to enhance learning outcomes.

The company has collaborated with over 120 corporations, including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to close talent gaps. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the privately-funded company has operations in Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, India and the United Arab Emirates. Its investors include Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures and Drive Capital