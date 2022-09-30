Udaan starts multiple deliveries per day for pharmacies in 6 cities

Udaan, a business to business (B2B) startup, on Thursday said it will provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every four hours with as many delivery slot options (5 am, 11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm) in a day.

The service will first be available in six cities — Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune, with plans to expand the service in other cities and towns over the next eight months. Further, the company said it currently has a 90% repeat rate from its pharmacy partners, who open the udaan app over 40 times in a day.

The company further said it has a buyer penetration of 35% in cities it operates in. To encourage more partners to opt in for the ‘4X4-hour delivery service’, udaan is also offering a 30-day credit period to participating partners, along with other offers on their total order value.

udaan has “thousands of pharmacies” registered on the platform who sell medicines, medical supplies, and over the counter products, among others. The move to offer faster and more delivery slots comes after increased demand from these cities. The programme — which was launched after a pilot — has already seen a 45% rise in orders in a few cities, the company said.

The Tencent-backed unicorn provides partners the order in a language of their preference. It said it will offer more languages as it enters newer cities in the coming months.

“We believe this industry-first initiative will enable us to cater to daily needs of pharmacies in a more efficient manner, who in turn will be able to offer quick and better service to their end customers, Sanjay Sharma, business head, pharma category, udaan, said.