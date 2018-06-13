Uber’s new app version to work on low connectivity, save space

Uber Lite retains the core functionality of the rider app, has in-app support and includes critical safety features such as an emergency button and the ability to share your trip with friends and family.

Ride-sharing company Uber on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Uber Lite’, a reimagined version of the rider app, at Uber’s Tech Day 2.0. The new, space-saving app that is built in India and designed for the world, also works on low connectivity areas and on 99% of Android devices.

The launch of Uber Lite also further reiterates Uber’s investment in India and their commitment to continue innovating in India, for India and the world, a press release said in Chennai. Uber Lite’s new interface was designed to make booking rides quicker and lighter in spotty connectivity, on basic Android phones, and for people with limited data plans.

Some of the features include light on your phone, which is less than 5MB to download (that’s equivalent to just three selfies). A smaller app frees up space for actual selfies and other apps. And with a 300-millisecond response time, the booking process is fast even during low connectivity; guided pick-ups, which guide users through the request experience by detecting their current location, so minimal typing is required. If it can’t detect the user’s location because of GPS or network issues, it guides the user to choose popular landmarks nearby (which is how most people in India communicate their location).

Tap Over Type is another feature that makes picking one’s destination as easy as the tap of a button. Instead of typing where you are, you can choose a nearby point of interest.

Uber Lite retains the core functionality of the rider app, has in-app support and includes critical safety features such as an emergency button and the ability to share your trip with friends and family. Starting on Tuesday, Uber Lite will pilot in Jaipur, Hyderabad and Delhi. The app will continue rolling out across India this summer and in other countries around the globe later this year. It will be also made available in different languages going forward.

Manik Gupta, vice-president (product), VP and head of product, Uber, said, “We have over 75 million monthly active riders, which is a tiny fraction of the world’s population. With such a huge growth opportunity outside of the US, we are committed to building for the next hundreds of millions of riders. To better serve them, we are doubling down on building and designing products entirely in India — Uber Lite is our biggest launch yet on this journey.”