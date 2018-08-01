Uber’s billionth ride in South Asia

Cab aggregator Uber on Tuesday recorded its billionth trip in South Asia with the billionth ride being booked by a Bangalorean.

The company had also announced in early June this year that it had completed 10 billion trips globally. However, Uber faces a multitude of challenges in the region, majorly coming from strong competition in all the countries it operates in.

Uber in India faces tough competition from Bengaluru-based Ola and despite achieving its billionth ride, it trails Ola on market share according to latest data. Data analytics firm Counterpoint Research said Uber operates in about 30 Indian cities with more than 35% share in the taxi market, while Ola has 45% share and is present in over 110 cities. Market intelligence firm KalaGato said that Ola increased its market share to 56.2% in December 2017 from 53% in July of the same year.