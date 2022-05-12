Uber to hire 500 engineers in India by end of 2022

Uber Technologies on Wednesday said it plans to hire 500 more engineers in India by end-2022. The company said these engineers would be hired across the board and not for any particular business function.

The announcement came after the app-based mobility and delivery company grew to a 1,000-member strong tech team across its centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

India is the ride-hailing app’s second-largest tech centre, after the US. It recruited 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021.

“Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists and programme managers to join its global engineering and product teams, with the aim of ‘building locally, and scaling globally’. We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving mobility space presents, and will continue to lead innovations for our customers across the world,” Manikandan Thangarathnam, senior director, engineering, Uber, said.

Uber also announced it is currently piloting Uber Bus, a new service that guarantees a seat to its customer in an air-conditioned bus. This is currently being tried and tested in Delhi and in Cairo, Egypt.

Uber will also let users track their bus, share a ride with family members and issue cost-effective monthly passes. It first began operations in India in 2013, and has launched a number of services to date, Uber Bus being its latest foray.

Recently, the government asked Uber, its India competitor, Ola among other cab aggregators to explain how they deal with fare pricing algorithm, drivers payment structure etc.