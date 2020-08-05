  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uber to hire 140 more engineers in India for expanding tech, product teams

August 5, 2020

These expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in thousands of cities across the globe, it said in a statement.

Uber, jobs in uber, uber hiring, uber product teams, uber jobs for engineers, uber jobs in bengaluru, uber jobs in hyderabad, latest news on uber jobsUber recently hired Jayaram Valliyur as senior director to lead its global finance technology team, spread across multiple geographies. (Reuters photo)

Uber said on Wednesday it is recruiting 140 more engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service, digital payments, risk and compliance, safety, and finance technology.

Uber recently hired Jayaram Valliyur as senior director to lead its global finance technology team, spread across multiple geographies.

He earlier worked for Amazon for 14 years, where he was responsible for bootstrapping and scaling its India development centre.

He also led teams in charge of transportation, new seller registration and identity verification, the statement said.

“Were leveraging Indias outstanding product and engineering talent to fuel our next wave of products and serv ices. Were looking to hire engineers whore deeply technical and passionate about solving complex problems in the mobility and delivery space,” he remarked.

