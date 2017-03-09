Uber to bar drivers, riders for improper sexual conduct, abuse

The guidelines come in the wake of increasing reports of misconduct by drivers in India as well as globally. (Reuters)

Cab hailing app Uber will bar from its platform drivers who are found to be indulging in improper sexual conduct, discriminating or abusing passengers as part of its community guidelines. Uber will also bar riders and has threatened to deactivate the app of those who abuse drivers, damage the car/phone, intentionally spill drinks and food, smoke inside the vehicle or vomit inside the car after excessive drinking. The guidelines come in the wake of increasing reports of misconduct by drivers in India as well as globally. “As our community guidelines make clear, you shouldn’t touch or flirt with other people in the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no sex rule. That’s no sexual conduct with riders, no matter what. And you should never hit or otherwise hurt a rider,” the guidelines said. Drivers will also be barred in case of unwanted contact with a passenger after the trip is over or if they are found to be breaking local laws.

In case such “problematic behaviour” comes to Uber’s notice, actions of the drivers/riders will be investigated and, if confirmed, lead to permanent deactivation of the account, it added. Drivers can lose access to Uber if quality of their service suffers based on star ratings, cancellation and acceptance rates. The guidelines are being released in 11 languages in all 26 cities where Uber operates in India. Uber has more than 2.5 lakh vehicles associated with it across major Indian cities. In 2015, Uber was banned in Delhi after the alleged rape of a 27-year old woman executive.

Ola, its Indian competitor, also faced flak after the alleged rape of a Japanese tourist.