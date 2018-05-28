Uber rolls out ‘Movement’ to help tackle city congestion

Uber has provided access to civic authorities, local governments, transportation researchers and urban planners to discover ways to apply data to address transportation, traffic management and infrastructure challenges.

With the aim to help minimise traffic congestion and air pollution in major cities, Uber — a ride-sharing and transportation company — on Monday announced the rollout of “Movement”, a free website that uses Ubers anonymised data on traffic patterns.

In the beginning, “Movement” will be operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only, but would later cover more cities of the country.

“A smarter transport and traffic management system is a significant element of the planned urbanization,” I am happy to know that Uber is not only planning to provide the standard one person hiring a cab facility but also to provide support to public transportation…

“If you have cities which are growing at a pace at which Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are growing, everybody has to put their best foot forward,” said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, at the launch of the website here.

“By providing data of Uber rides to the public at large, Uber Movement is supporting a data-led approach to urban planning,” he added.

Uber Movement offers anonymised, aggregated Uber data to show travel conditions across different times, days or months, and how travel times are impacted by big events or road closures in a city.