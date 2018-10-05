Uber plans to expand in India

Uber’s rival Ola is present in 110 cities across the country.

Cab-hailing service Uber India plans to expand its services beyond 31 cities, Pradeep Parameswaran, president, India and South Asia, said on Thursday. He, however declined to provide the exact number of additional cities the company will cover as part of it expansion plans. Uber’s rival Ola is present in 110 cities across the country. Parameswaran said Uber which now offers a range of services here is focussing on transforming its role from being a point-to-point car firm to a complete transportation company.

“This also means that we will be expanding our number of staffers in the technology team, product and operations to drive growth, which further points to the fact that the business in India may not turn profitable any time soon. In the future we will work towards creating a sustainable business model,” he added.

According to Parameswaran, the company has undertaken several measures to ensure that drivers' earnings continue to rise. "We have introduced several measure such as waiting charges in case a driver is made to wait for a longer period after he reaches the pick up point.

Additionally, a cancellation charge has been introduced. Also we have tied-up with several garages, OEMS and car service providers to ensure that the cost of maintenance of a car remains less for our drivers,” he said.