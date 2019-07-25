Uber partners with Sun Mobility for deploying e-autos on its platform

Sun Mobility is a 50:50 joint venture between Maini Group and Sun Group and was launched in April 2017, led by Chetan Maini, founder of Reva, which is Mahindras Electric now.

Uber has tied up with Sun Mobility, a leading energy infrastructure and services provider, to deploy e-autos on its platform to offer riders affordable, clean and convenient commuting options. The initiative will usher in a wave of electric vehicles in the mass market category and will create a sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Pradeep Parameswaram, president, Uber India and South Asia, said as part of the alliance, SUN Mobility will offer its energy infrastructure platform, which includes swappable smart batteries and quick interchange stations to select original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for making electric autos. Fleet owners and Uber’s driver partners will benefit because they can buy vehicles without the battery to save money on initial acquisition costs.

Fleet owners will receive charged, swappable batteries as a service by Sun Mobility, thereby helping bringing the overall cost of e-autos in line with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Chetan Maini, co founder and vice-chairman of Sun Mobility, said giving users a cost-effective and convenient energy infrastructure solution will accelerate adoption of electric vehicles. “Partnering with Uber would help create a wide EV landscape at scale that will transform the way people commute,” Maini added.

Sun Mobility is a 50:50 joint venture between Maini Group and Sun Group and was launched in April 2017, led by Chetan Maini, founder of Reva, which is Mahindras Electric now. Uday Khemka is the vice-chairman of the Sun Group. The JV is working with STU (state transport undertakings) fleet operators, shared mobility providers and automotive OEMS across platforms including two- and three-wheelers, cars and buses to change the state of EVs

with an economical and scalable smarter solution.

The partnership will be piloted in select cities in coming months. The Centre has started offering several incentives to accelerate rollout of EVs. NITI Aayog’s FAME II proposal provides a budget of `10,000 crore to accelerate adoption of EVs. The Aayog has also recommended phasing out internal combustion engines of 3-wheelers by 2023 and 2-wheelers

by 2025.

In line with the government’s vision, Uber and Sun will aim to address the gap between policy and implementation for catering to the country’s growing need for cleaner and more sustainable public transport solutions, Parameswaram said, adding that since 2010 Uber has completed more than 10 billion trips. It is now into developing products to get people closer to where they want to be.