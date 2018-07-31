Uber makes a billion trips in South Asia

The billion trips covered a distance of about 11 billion km in the countries of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the statement said. (Reuters)

American ride-sharing major Uber on Tuesday claimed making one billion trips in South Asia, mainly in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in five years. “Uber hit a milestone in the South Asia region with the one billion mark. The billionth trip took place in Bengaluru recently on July 26,” the company said in a statement here. The global cab-hailing company began its India operations in August 2013 starting from tech hub, Bengaluru. The company, however, did not give India-specific ride details in the billion trips made so far.

The billion trips covered a distance of about 11 billion km in the countries of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the statement said. “The one billion mark shows the impact that technologies like Uber can have on the future of urban mobility,” said President, Rides for Uber India and South Asia, Pradeep Parameswaran in the statement.

The San Francisco-based Uber, founded in 2009, currently operates in 29 Indian cities including metros like Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and in a total of 633 cities world over. The company completed its 10 billion trips globally, the statement added.