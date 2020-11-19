  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uber launches 500 e-rickshaws in Greater Kolkata

November 19, 2020 7:32 PM

The company had partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot offering riders smart and affordable micro mobility options in Bengaluru in 2019.

Since the last few years, the government has introduced new laws to govern battery operated three-wheelers for safety.

Cab aggregator Uber announced on Thursday that it will deploy 500 e-rickshaws, the first three-wheeler micro mobility product on its platform, in Greater Kolkata. Riders from Howrah, Barasat, Madhyamgram, Rajarhat and Salt Lake will be able to book the e-rickshaws on Uber app from Thursday, a statement said.

The company claimed that all 500 e-rickshaws will be available from Thursday. The cab aggregator had deployed 100 e-rickshaws in Delhi early this month. The company had partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot offering riders smart and affordable micro mobility options in Bengaluru in 2019.

The launch is in line with Uber’s recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility. Since the last few years, the government has introduced new laws to govern battery operated three-wheelers for safety.

