Uber IPO may make it nearly as big as Mukesh Ambani’s RIL with $100 billion valuation

American cab-hailing giant Uber is taking the plunge into the equity market with a proposed IPO later this year, which could reportedly value the company at a massive $100 billion. If it achieves this, Uber will equal Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, which got into the $100 billion market capitalisation club last year and became the second Indian company to make it to the list after Tata Consultancy Services. RIL is currently worth $128.97 billion; it had previously hit the sweet spot in 2008.

With a stock offering of $10 billion, Uber’s IPO could be the largest public issue of the year. However, the valuation estimate for Uber is not as high as was expected earlier. “That [the IPO] could result in a valuation close to USD 100 billion — an impressive figure but below some earlier estimates amid an ebbing of enthusiasm on growth and profitability,” an AFP report said citing The Wall Street Journal. Uber’s documents showed it could price the public issue in the price range of $48-55, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

Earlier, Uber’s main rival in the US, Mahindra’s Lyft had gone public in March but received a flat response. In India, Uber faces competition from homegrown Ola which was worth $5.7 billion in December 2018.

“Uber will definitely be pegged to Lyft. So they can’t be too aggressive on valuation, given where Lyft is trading. Though it’s possible that some of the pressure on Lyft is related to investors looking to pick up Uber instead,” AFP quoted Matt Kennedy of the IPO research firm Renaissance Capital as saying.

Meanwhile, RIL had disrupted the market with the launch of its telecom Jio in 2016 and with it, its shares had started to rally. Mukesh Ambani recently featured 13th in the Forbes Billionaires’ list of 2019 with his worth estimated to be $53.8 billion.

As of now, Apple with 945.98 billion, Microsoft with 922.12 billion, Walmart with 285.82 billion, Amazon with 907.41 billion, Nestle at 297.48 billion, Coca-Cola with 199.39 billion are some of the global brands with more than $100 billion market cap.