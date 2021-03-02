  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uber India’s mobility biz showing recovery led by demand for low-cost products

By: |
March 2, 2021 4:45 AM

With the onset of the pandemic last year, ride-hailing firms like Uber and Ola saw a sharp decline in bookings as corporates moved to working from home and people restricted non-essential movements.

To rein in costs amidst loss in business, Uber gave up its office space in Mumbai and had laid off 600 permanent employees in India as part of the firm’s global downsizing exercise.

Uber India on Monday said that its mobility business is showing “strong signs of recovery” led by rider demand for low cost products like Auto and Moto. The company’s fastest recovering metro markets after the lockdown are Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The firm claims that Uber Auto’s recovery across India, in terms of gross bookings, has now exceeded pre-Covid levels with Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Indore, Nashik and Kochi showing the strongest growth. With fewer physical touchpoints, better air circulation and social distancing measures in place, autos are largely being perceived as comparatively safer modes of transport, the company said.

Related News

“As cities start opening up and people begin moving again, we are witnessing renewed rider demand which augurs well for drivers because it means we can continue to create livelihood opportunities for them so they can support their families,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia.

With the onset of the pandemic last year, ride-hailing firms like Uber and Ola saw a sharp decline in bookings as corporates moved to working from home and people restricted non-essential movements.

Public transportation in India remained suspended during the first phase of the lockdown beginning March last year and was only permitted to operate with partial relaxations starting May.

To rein in costs amidst loss in business, Uber gave up its office space in Mumbai and had laid off 600 permanent employees in India as part of the firm’s global downsizing exercise.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Uber Indias mobility biz showing recovery led by demand for low-cost products
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Malls may unveil Victoria’s Secret stores as early as next year
2Cheque bounce: No criminal proceedings against corporate debtor under moratorium
3OMCs not lifting enough ethanol in some states: ISMA