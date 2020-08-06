Uber India to hire 140 engineers to expand tech, product teams

To conserve cash, Uber gave up its office space in Mumbai and had also laid off 600 permanent employees across operations in India in May.

Uber India on Wednesday said it is recruiting 140 engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The teams will be engaged to build products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service and digital payments, among others.

The expansion plans are in line with the company’s aim, “to make mobility and delivery more accessible,” Uber said in a statement.

A clutch of consumer tech companies have started hiring afresh, besides restoring full salaries, as the opening up of the economy has helped subside the impact of Covid-19 to an extent.

It recently recruited Jayaram Valliyur as a senior director to lead its global finance technology team, spread across multiple geographies. Prior to Uber, Valliyur worked for Amazon for 14 years, where he was responsible for bootstrapping and scaling its India development centre. He has also led teams in charge of transportation, new seller registration and identity verification.

“We are leveraging India’s outstanding product and engineering talent to fuel our next wave of products and services,” said Valliyur.

Uber said it has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, marketplace, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.