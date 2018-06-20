Uber India Systems sees profit grow marginally to Rs 19 crore in FY17

Uber India Systems sees marginal profit in FY17 (Reuters)

Uber India Systems, a part of US-based cab aggregator, has seen its profit grow marginally to Rs 19.01 crore in the financial year 2016-17, as per regulatory documents. The company had registered a profit of Rs 18.71 crore in 2015-16 fiscal, Uber India Systems said in documents filed with the Registrar of Companies.

The documents, sourced from research firm Tofler, showed that Uber India Systems had registered a revenue of Rs 410.84 crore in the financial year 2016-17, as against a top line of Rs 375.19 crore in the preceding fiscal.

When contacted, a company spokesperson said Uber India Systems is an Uber group company and provides support and marketing services. “Today’s filing shows increased efficiency and resource utilisation and does not reflect a slowdown in the growth of our India operations,” the spokesperson added.

The document said the company has entered into an agreement with Uber India Support Centre and Xchange Leasing India (Uber’s leasing business) for providing support and marketing services.