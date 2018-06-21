Uber India Systems reports Rs 19-crore net profit in FY17

Uber India Systems has reported an incremental rise in its net profit at Rs 19 crore for the year ended March 2017, according to filings with Registrar of Companies (RoC) and data platform Tofler.

Uber India Systems has reported an incremental rise in its net profit at Rs 19 crore for the year ended March 2017, according to filings with Registrar of Companies (RoC) and data platform Tofler. The company’s profit stood at Rs 18.7 crore in FY16. Revenue from operations grew 9.6% to Rs 410.7 crore in FY17 against Rs 374.7 crore in FY16. Total expenses increased 10% to Rs 380.6 crore, while employee benefit expenses jumped 73.6% to Rs 95.5 crore. Uber India Systems is the marketing and support services business of US-based online cab aggregator Uber. The company also operates another subsidiary under Uber India Technology. Early this week, Uber promoted Pradeep Parameswaran as its India and South Asia head, succeeding Amit Jain, who was recently handed over the overall charge for the Asia-Pacific region. On June 12, a lighter version of its app called Uber Lite was launched for users with sketchy internet and entry-level smartphones. The new app which is 5 MB in size is available on Android.