Uber Eats beats competitors in daily app downloads: App Annie data

Uber Eats beats competitors in daily app downloads

Food delivery app Uber Eats has surpassed Swiggy, Zomato and FoodPanda in daily app downloads, data from market intelligence firm App Annie showed.

Uber Eats surpassed Swiggy in daily downloads, recording nearly 80,000+ downloads in the last week of July, while Swiggy recorded about 70,000 downloads during the same period.

Zomato offers users food delivery option from two apps, Zomato Order and Zomato-Restaurant finder and food delivery. While the latter was far behind Uber Eats in daily downloads, with around 18,000, Zomato Order recorded nearly 118,000 downloads per day, which is far ahead of Uber Eats, the data showed. But the total number of downloads Zomato Order has is a little above 1 million, while Uber Eats has more than 10 million app downloads.

Uber Eats’ aggressive approach in India has brought its market share closer to its rivals. According to reports, Swiggy has 14 million orders a month with Zomato at around 11 million orders a month and Uber Eats at 1.8 million orders a month. Uber Eats is currently offering 50% off on the first five orders and other promotions and discounts, even though its competitors are trying to move on from such incentives to focus on profitability.

The app launched in Vadodara, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Guwahati, Madurai and Vijayawada in July and is presently operational in 23 cities in India.

By- Aniruddha Ghosh