Uber chief product officer Manik Gupta is latest executive to exit

By: |
New York | Published: November 20, 2019 10:55:19 AM

San Francisco-based Uber says Gupta was the driving force behind some of its most ambitious products, including Uber Rewards and the company's push to offer more than just rides.

uber, uber india, uber latest executive to exit, uber exit employees, manik gupta uberGupta previously ran Uber’s maps and marketplace product teams.

Another senior executive is leaving Uber as the company struggles to turn a profit. A company spokesman says Chief Product Officer Manik Gupta is stepping down after four years with the company. San Francisco-based Uber says Gupta was the driving force behind some of its most ambitious products, including Uber Rewards and the company’s push to offer more than just rides.

Uber lost its chief operating officer and chief marketing officer in June, less than a month after its rocky stock market debut. It has laid off about 1,185 employees since the May initial public offering.

Gupta previously ran Uber’s maps and marketplace product teams. He says he plans to spend more time with family. For now, all employees who reported to Gupta will report directly to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Uber chief product officer Manik Gupta is latest executive to exit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jet Airways crisis: Synergy gets time till Dec 16 to bid for beleaguered airline
2Reliance Jio joins Airtel, Vodafone Idea to raise tariffs
3Jio and BSNL top gainers as wireless subscriber base widens to 1.17 million in September