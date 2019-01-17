UAE airline starts legal case against Abraaj founder Naqvi

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 11:33 AM

The low-cost carrier said it began legal proceedings "through the filing of a misdemeanor case" in a court in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates. "Air Arabia Group has investments outstanding with private equity firm Abraaj," it said in a statement.

UAE airline starts legal case against Abraaj founder Naqvi

Air Arabia PJSC filed a lawsuit against Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi, becoming the first publicly-traded company to initiate legal proceedings against the Pakistani entrepreneur.

The low-cost carrier said it began legal proceedings “through the filing of a misdemeanor case” in a court in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates. “Air Arabia Group has investments outstanding with private equity firm Abraaj,” it said in a statement.

The Dubai-listed airline, which has a market value of about $1.3 billion, said in June that it had an exposure of $336 million to funds managed by Abraaj Group, adding that it won’t have a “significant impact” on daily operations or its liquidity status.

READ ALSO | NSC or tax saving FD? Which one should you opt for this tax season?

Abraaj was one of the most high-profile private equity companies in the Middle East until its dramatic collapse last year. The firm owes banks more than $1 billion and is being restructured after it was found to have borrowed money from some of its own funds to meet operating expenses without investors’ consent, people with knowledge of the matter have said. The buyout firm at one point owned 17 percent of the carrier.

READ ALSO | Vistara’s 4th-anniversary offer: Now, book flight tickets for just Rs 899; check routes, other details

Air Arabia shares fell 1 percent at the close on Wednesday before the announcement.

In Wednesday’s statement, Air Arabia also said:

“Air Arabia’s previously appointed team of experts continue to be fully engaged with the JPL’s, stakeholders and creditors involved in the matter as the court-supervised restructuring of Abraaj continues.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. UAE airline starts legal case against Abraaj founder Naqvi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition