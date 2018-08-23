U K Varma appointed Assocham Secretary General

Assocham today appointed former bureaucrat Uday Kumar Varma as its new Secretary General.

Industry chamber Assocham today appointed former bureaucrat Uday Kumar Varma as its new Secretary General. He succeeds DS Rawat who held the position for nearly 14 years, Assocham said in a statement. Varma retired from the position of Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India on June 30, 2013, and has extensive administrative experience at the highest levels of administration both in the state government (of Madhya Pradesh) and central government.

“During his tenure Dr Rawat strengthened links between India Inc. and the government and transformed Assocham, which represents businesses of all sizes and sectors as a national and global business network,” Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said.

Commenting on Varma’s appointment, Jajodia said, “He has a proven track record in terms of efficiency and competence and his administrative service record has been consistently outstanding”.