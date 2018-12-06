Tyre exports may cross Rs 12,000 crore, riding R&D pay-offs

The export competitiveness was sharpened on greater focus on Research and Development (R&D), according to ATMA ( Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association).

Country’s tyre exports are set to cross Rs 12,000 crore, during the current fiscal, regardless of the falling domestic supply of the key raw material natural rubber (NR). The export competitiveness was sharpened on greater focus on Research and Development (R&D), according to ATMA ( Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association).

In the April-September period of current fiscal, India’s tyre exports stood at Rs 6,314 crore, as per the data from ministry of commerce. From Rs 8,824 crore in 2015-16, tyre exports shot up to Rs 9,658 crore in 2016-17 and crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time to stand at Rs 11,180 crore in 2017-18.

“The industry is expected to end the current fiscal with an export turnover of Rs 12,000 crore as the order book position is healthy”, said Anant Goenka, chairman, ATMA, in a statement.