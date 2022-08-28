Tyagi takes over as Powergrid operations director

Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as director for operations at Power Grid Corporation of India.
An electrical engineer from Punjab Engineering College, he has over 32 years of experience in power transmission system, of which over 26 years are in operation and maintenance of sub-stations and maintenance of sub-stations and transmission lines at various key positions in CPSUs such as Powergrid and NTPC.
Radhakishan Damani’s big plan to take on Mukesh Ambani; eyes fivefold growth to compete with Reliance Retail