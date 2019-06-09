Two to tango: United Technologies, Raytheon in merger talks

By: |
Published: June 9, 2019 10:33:08 AM

A deal with Raytheon would extend the transformation of United Technologies under Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes, who is already planning to spin off the company’s Carrier climate-controls and Otis elevator operations.

united technologies ratheon(Image source: : Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

united technologies ratheon

United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. are in talks about a deal that would create an aerospace and defense industry giant, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The all-stock transaction could be announced in the coming days, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the talks. United Technologies has a market valuation of about $114 billion, while Raytheon is valued at about $52 billion.

A deal with Raytheon would extend the transformation of United Technologies under Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes, who is already planning to spin off the company’s Carrier climate-controls and Otis elevator operations. With Raytheon, Hayes would double down on aerospace and defense after last year completing the $23 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins, a provider of touchscreen cockpit displays and other aircraft parts.

Hayes is expected to lead the new company, while Raytheon’s Thomas Kennedy would become chairman of the combined entity, the paper said. It would be a powerhouse in defense contracting with products from Patriot missiles to the engines on Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter jet.

Michele Quintaglie, a spokeswoman for United Technologies, declined to comment. Mike Doble, a spokesman for Raytheon, didn’t immediately respond to a voice mail requesting comment outside of office hours.

United Technologies shares are trading at 16.6 times estimated earnings, slightly ahead of the 16 times for Raytheon. Both stocks have risen more than 20% this year, exceeding the 15% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

M&A in the industry slowed to $40 billion in the 12 months through March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, which highlighted solid valuations in the sector.

What BI Says
“Sector pricing and competitive pressure, along with healthy end-market growth, could foster further consolidation. Valuations persist above 10-year averages.”BI Aerospace and Defense.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Two to tango: United Technologies, Raytheon in merger talks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition