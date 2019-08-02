Two-decade low: July wholesale car sales crash; no green shoots in sight

Car makers desptached numbers that were around 30% lower year-on-year, the sharpest monthly fall in nearly two decades.

Demand for cars and bikes appears to have nose-dived to new lows going by the sharp drop in wholesale volumes reported by auto-makers for July. Car makers desptached numbers that were around 30% lower year-on-year, the sharpest monthly fall in nearly two decades. For the first time in two years, Maruti Suzuki reported monthly volumes of below 1 lakh units as its despatches crashed 36.3% y-o-y. Two-wheeler players sent their dealers 15% less stock in July, while commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers despatched fewer trucks and buses, lower by a sharp 20% y-o-y.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director at Bajaj Auto, said on a television channel he saw no green shoots. “I don’t see any green shoots yet. I suspect the biggest fall will be in domestic motorcycles,” Bajaj said. He added the hike in insurance premiums of about Rs 5,000 in September last year proved to be almost the tipping point for an industry that was doing well.

Analysts at Nomura wrote their interactions with industry indicate demand continues to remain weak.

“Many dealers mentioned that demand in July has worsened from June contrary to our expectations of some improvement post Budget. Retail volumes have likely declined in double digits forPVs/MHCVs,” they wrote.

Manufacturers have been resorting to production cuts, for several months now, in a bid to pare inventories. In May, volumes had plummeted 21% y-o-y, steepest since September 2001 (21.91% y-o-y). However, inventories remain at levels that are higher than normal.

N Raja, deputy MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said a clutch of factors —expensive insurance, tighter lending norms and a lack of liquidity with NBFCs — had combined to impact demand . “The industry expects GST to be rationalised to 18% from 28% to accommodate the downturn in sales,” Raja said.

Rajesh Goel, senior VP and director (sales and marketing), Honda Cars India, said the de-growth further intensified last month amidst weak buying sentiment and the overall slowdown. “It is extremely worrisome since the July fall is far more severe than the Q1 FY20 fall especially since the industry had de-grown in July last year,” Goel said.

With most economists estimating GDP growth at around 6.5-6.6% this year, analysts say the recovery is likely to be slower than earlier pencilled in.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) all reported a double-digit decline in wholesale volumes for July, the 13th consecutive month when these remained subdued. Hyundai and M&M reported a 10%y-o-y and 15% y-o-y dip in despatches, respectively. Maruti’s volumes fell at the sharpest level in two years; the last time Maruti’s volumes fell below one lakh units was in June 2017.

Despite production cuts, dealers have an inventory of 35-40 days and factory stockyards are understood to be short of space. A dull festive demand last year due to increase in insurance premium and costlier finance led to the pile up, as manufacturers continued to despatch vehicles in anticipation demand would pick up.

The situation is even worse for two-wheeler manufacturers since wholesale despatches remained lacklustre for the ninth consecutive month in July, as inventory rose to 60-70 days. Demand for two-wheelers was impacted by hike in insurance premium in September 2018 and subsequent price hikes taken by companies on April 1 on account of features provided to comply with the new safety norms.

Wholesale volumes of commercial vehicles (CVs) too fell nearly 20% y-o-y in July, with managements attributing the slowdown in demand to stalled infrastructure projects and the revised axle load norms. Ashok Leyland’s domestic sales fell 29% y-o-y, while M&M posted a fall of 17% y-o-y After around seven months of growth in FY19, CV volumes started dwindling since November 2018. The government last year hiked the loading limit for CVs, as a result of which fleet operators got more bandwidth to load goods and new purchases are getting postpone. Analysts at Nomua said relaxation in load axle norms continues to impact demand despite healthy traction in the tipper segment.