Twixor raises $2.4 million in Series A round

Singapore-headquartered Twixor, a low-code no-code conversational AI and process automation platform, has raised $2.4 million in a Series A round from Season Two Ventures, Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels.

The platform, which was entirely developed at the IIT Madras campus, has a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai and elsewhere. Twixor helps businesses build hyper-personalised engagement solutions.

The company is looking to aggressively scale up its reach and operations. The fresh funds will be utilised for further innovation and to strengthen strategic partnerships, global expansion, and hire talent.

Twixor will soon launch its global SaaS platform ‘Twixor AIM’, a no-code omni-channel messaging engine, and ‘Twixor Compute’, a low-code process automation engine.

Founder & CEO Ashok Anand said, “Twixor helps businesses create superior customer experiences by enabling them to deliver intuitive solutions, address complex use cases, accelerate time to market and reduce total cost of ownership. This investment comes at a strategic moment in our growth journey. It will help us accelerate our twin objectives of technology innovation and global scale-up.”