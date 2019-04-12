Twitter mourns Jet Airways’ loss; how airline left an indelible mark over its consumers

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 4:08 PM

While Jet Airways is struggling to stay afloat, Twitterati comes in solidarity to mourn Jet Airways loss. It is a testament to the indelible mark that Jet Airways has left on the aviation industry.

Tweets from the troubled airline’s earlier customers and employees which confirm the void that Jet Airways crisis has left on the aviation industry.

With the suspension of almost 90% of its fleet and cancellation of all its international flights, Jet Airways appears to be on a verge of collapse with the deadline for expression of interest submission in the airline ending today. However, there are tweets from the troubled airline’s earlier customers and employees which confirm the void that Jet Airways crisis has left on the aviation industry.

The airline’s employee union has started demonstrations at Mumbai Airport demanding the saving of their jobs and Jet Airways family, CNBC-TV18 reported. Amid this, the Twitter outpour brings to notice the need for timely action to save the airline from total collapse.

Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator and journalist also showed concern over Jet Airways’ crisis.

However, not all is lost for Jet Airways. While aviation minister Suresh Prabhu recently asked civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to review Jet Airways crisis, Etihad airlines has reportedly also submitted its interest in Jet Airways after months of speculation and waiting, ET Now reported. The Abu-Dhabi based airline currently has the second largest majority stake with 24% shares in Naresh Goyal’s Jet Airline.

Jet Airways has been in financial trouble since November 2018. The issue gained momentum in March 2019 with one-fourth of its fleet grounded for non-payment to lessors following which its founder Naresh Goyal had to quit from the board of members along with his wife Anita Goyal. The State Bank of India led consortium of lenders will infuse Rs 1,500 crore as part of the resolution plan which is yet to materialize. Following this, the stakes of Naresh Goyal will be down to 25%.

Currently, the airline is struggling to stay afloat with 10 airlines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Twitter mourns Jet Airways’ loss; how airline left an indelible mark over its consumers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition