Twitter mourns Jet Airways’ loss; how airline left an indelible mark over its consumers

With the suspension of almost 90% of its fleet and cancellation of all its international flights, Jet Airways appears to be on a verge of collapse with the deadline for expression of interest submission in the airline ending today. However, there are tweets from the troubled airline’s earlier customers and employees which confirm the void that Jet Airways crisis has left on the aviation industry.

The airline’s employee union has started demonstrations at Mumbai Airport demanding the saving of their jobs and Jet Airways family, CNBC-TV18 reported. Amid this, the Twitter outpour brings to notice the need for timely action to save the airline from total collapse.

Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator and journalist also showed concern over Jet Airways’ crisis.

Really pains me to see what #JetAirways is going through. Was very proud to see how an Indian airline had become world class. And their ground staff, especially in Mumbai, was second to none. As an Indian, I would love to see it come back strongly. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2019

However, not all is lost for Jet Airways. While aviation minister Suresh Prabhu recently asked civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to review Jet Airways crisis, Etihad airlines has reportedly also submitted its interest in Jet Airways after months of speculation and waiting, ET Now reported. The Abu-Dhabi based airline currently has the second largest majority stake with 24% shares in Naresh Goyal’s Jet Airline.

Jet Airways: sorry to say that this once-excellent Indian airline appears to have collapsed. All international flights, including Heathrow-Mumbai and Delhi, cancelled. https://t.co/HX0GxO5ZXH — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) April 12, 2019

Jet Airways has been in financial trouble since November 2018. The issue gained momentum in March 2019 with one-fourth of its fleet grounded for non-payment to lessors following which its founder Naresh Goyal had to quit from the board of members along with his wife Anita Goyal. The State Bank of India led consortium of lenders will infuse Rs 1,500 crore as part of the resolution plan which is yet to materialize. Following this, the stakes of Naresh Goyal will be down to 25%.

Currently, the airline is struggling to stay afloat with 10 airlines.

It is the time for Govt to prove it’s true mettle by saving Jet Airways in time rather than let it go. Companies perish & people survive but it shall take years of emotional investment that creates such an organization, just money can’t create another Jet Airways. — PRASHANT UPADHYAY (@PRA24) April 5, 2019

I travel a lot and until now my preferred airline was @jetairways . I was nearly on first name basis with the staff of the Mum-Delhi sector. I worry for the staff now, the number of jobs that hang in the balance is heartbreaking. — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) April 4, 2019