Twitter India, South Asia public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns citing personal reasons

Kaul will continue in her role till March-end. (Reuters Image, Representative)

Twitter’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia Mahima Kaul has resigned from her role due to personal reasons after over five years at the microblogging site. The resignation has come amid the government’s direction earlier this week to the company to withhold Twitter accounts including ones related to farmers’ protests. The IT Ministry had further sent a notice to Twitter for restoring multiple accounts, which were involved in discussions over the protests, citing non-compliance under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. However, “Kaul’s resignation has no connection to the government’s action towards the company with respect to the protests and that her decision to step down had come earlier last month,” sources aware of the development told Financial Express Online.

According to Twitter, Kaul will continue in her role till March-end. “At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break. It’s a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition,” Monique Meche, VP, Public Policy, Twitter said in a statement. The company is yet to announce Kaul’s successor.

Importantly, Twitter has already listed the vacancy for Public Policy Director – India. According to the job post, the role involves managing and building a team of public policy and philanthropy specialists to protect and advance Twitter’s interests in India; being responsible for executing projects, driving efficient collaboration across the Public Policy team for India and as required, South Asia; advising and updating Twitter Leadership on strategic public policy matters, offering counsel and co-developing strategies for internal teams on stakeholder engagement, crisis management, solving problems across key public policy issues that impact Twitter, meeting with key government, political, and media representatives to educate them about Twitter and seek to advance policy outcomes beneficial to Twitter and the people who use the service, and more.

During her tenure, Kaul oversaw Twitter’s relationships with policymakers, elected officials, government agencies, and NGOs in the country India and direct policy programs in these areas, according to her LinkedIn profile. Kaul had joined Twitter from policy think-tank Observer Research Foundation, UK-based Index on Censorship magazine, The Open Communication Foundation, The Indian Express, and others.

Last year in October, Facebook India’s public policy head Ankhi Das had also quit the company “to pursue her interest in public service,” Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan had said in a statement. Das had faced allegations for not enforcing the company’s hate-speech rules against the current government.