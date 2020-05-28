Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joins Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai; donates this much towards covid-19 efforts

Under Project 100, $1,000 will be given to 10,000 families which have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has joined the league of Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai with him pledging $10 million to Project 100 which is donating money to families afflicted by coronavirus. Under Project 100, $1,000 will be given to 10,000 families which have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. Earlier, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai had also donated to the charity. The project is a joint effort between nonprofits GiveDirectly, Propel and Stand for Children, and has raised nearly $84 million since April. The organisations aim to raise $100 million to donate cash gifts to a lakh of American families. Some other donors to Project 100 include billionaires Sergey Brin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos.

Jack Dorsey had also recently donated $10 million to the American government’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak. “$10mm to REFORM Alliance to get PPE to every prison and jail in America, all towards their mission of reforming the criminal justice system,” Jack Dorsey tweeted recently. Jack Dorsey, who has a net worth of $4.8 billion, has so far distributed $85 million worth of Square stock to more than 50 nonprofits since April.

Meanwhile, as more and more companies direct their employees to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, many tech companies have decided to make work from home a permanent feature and Twitter has also said that it will allow its employees to work from home forever. “The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” Twitter said recently. Facebook and Square also later announced permanent work from home policy.