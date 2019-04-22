Twitter appoints Manish Maheshwari as India MD

In Novemebr 2018, Maheshwari had posted this picture with the caption, "Quite impressed by @Twitter CEO @jack's vision for #India and he talking about tech revolution in our country and how #Twitter is the perfect fit for a diverse market like ours #IITDelhi."

Twitter Monday said it has appointed Manish Maheshwari as the Managing Director of its India operations.

Last year, Taranjeet Singh had stepped down as the India Country Director and Balaji Krish was given charge of leading the country’s operations in the interim period.

Krish will return to Twitter global headquarters in San Francisco to resume his role as Global Head of Revenue Strategy and Operations at Twitter.

Maheshwari, who previously served as the CEO of Network18 Digital, takes over the new role from April 29, Twitter said in a statement.

“India is one of the fastest growing audience markets globally for Twitter…Twitter continues to invest in India and its leadership team,” it added.

In his new role, Maheshwari will be responsible for driving an integrated business strategy to accelerate Twitter’s audience and revenue growth in the country, overseeing Twitter India’s teams in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the statement said.

The appointment comes amid growing concerns over spread of misinformation on social media platforms across the world, including India.

India is among one of the biggest markets for internet companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter, given the large base of young population.

Maheshwari will report to Twitter Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific Maya Hari, and will be based in Delhi, Twitter said in its statement.

“We are thrilled to have Manish join us at this important time to take our Indian business to the next level,” Hari said.

Hari added that under Maheshwari’s leadership, Twitter “will continue to invest in India to empower all elements of Indian society to have a public voice to be heard through Twitter”.

Prior to Network18, Maheshwari has worked with Flipkart, txtWeb, Intuit, McKinsey and P&G.

“I’ve been a Twitter user for more than 10 years now and I’m excited to lead Twitter India now to greater heights in the country. With premium Indian content on the rise in multiple regions across the country, I believe we are scratching the surface of what’s possible with Twitter in India,” Maheshwari said.

He added that he is bullish about the overall impact that Twitter India can create in the country and the influence of India on Twitter’s global platform.

