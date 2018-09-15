Twenty-five years of Ducati Monster

Over the next few years, the Monster went on to become the single largest selling Ducati motorcycle and also continued to lead the naked sport bike sector globally.

To celebrate 25 years of the Monster motorcycle, Ducati India—the luxury motorcycle brand—in association with Rajputana Customs (the motorcycle customisation company) has launched a customised edition of the Monster 797. The first Monster left the factory in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, Italy, in 1993. Since its presentation to the public at the Intermot motorcycle fair in Cologne in 1992, and its launch in 1993, the Monster has brought a radical change to the world of motorcycles, creating a brand-new sector—the naked sport bikes.

Over the next few years, the Monster went on to become the single largest selling Ducati motorcycle and also continued to lead the naked sport bike sector globally. In the process, it created a passionate community of fans and enthusiasts. The Monster has gone through several changes since then, but its essential design language remains the same—muscular looks and chiselled features, with an exposed engine and steel trellis frame.

“The Ducati Monster 797 is the first officially commissioned Ducati to be customised by Rajputana Customs, and gets the details that the custom house is famous for incarnating. Rajputana Customs influenced 797 gets a custom-built fuel tank whose design stays close to that of the iconic Monster and colour scheme that lends the 797 a very distinct, masculine look and feel,” the company said in a statement.

Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India, added, “The Monster is a bike that has become a cult and has been recognised worldwide since inception for its muscular look, with the aesthetics of a naked bike. Rajputana Customs has done a fabulous job at embodying it with details that are meaningful, giving it a striking look.” This special edition is called the Rajputana Customs Edizione Speciale. Price is available on request.