TVS Sport sets a new record for ‘highest fuel efficiency on a motorcycle ‘at 76.4 kpl

“This feat was achieved by Pavitra Patro who completed the Golden Quadrilateral, and chose TVS Sport to complete this record. The ride saw Pavitra traverse 6,377-km across the country to achieve the record with an on-road mileage of 76.4kpl,” the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company has announced that its 100cc motorcycle, TVS Sport, has set a new record of the ‘highest fuel efficiency delivered by a motorcycle on the Golden Quadrilateral’ in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. “This feat was achieved by Pavitra Patro who completed the Golden Quadrilateral, and chose TVS Sport to complete this record. The ride saw Pavitra traverse 6,377-km across the country to achieve the record with an on-road mileage of 76.4kpl,” the company said in a statement.

The Golden Quadrilateral connects India’s four major metros—Delhi in the north, Kolkata in the east, Mumbai in the west and Chennai in the south. Pavitra began his ride on July 31, 2019, and concluded on August 19, 2019, in a span of 20 days.

TVS Sport is a 100cc motorcycle with a Duralife engine. It is the only motorcycle in its segment that offer the Econometer feature, i.e. it has two lights on the speedometer, Economy and Power, which light up as per throttle usage and speed.