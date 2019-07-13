TVS Motors unveils first ethanol-based bike, to be priced at Rs 1.2 lakh

(From right) TVS Motor chairman V Srinivasan, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant during the launch of TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 in New Delhi on Friday (photo: PTI)

TVS Motor Company on Friday unveiled India’s first ethanol-based motorcycle — TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 — even as there is no commercial fuel pump in the country selling ethanol-mixed fuel.

The company plans to launch the vehicle at a price of Rs 1.2 lakh in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka ethanol being readily available in these states, though it is not for private consumption.

Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, said he had urged the petroleum ministry to give regulatory nod for ethanol pumps, as part of efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and particulate matter.

This will reduce dependence on the import of petroleum.

Last year, the government announced a National Policy on Biofuels, making 20% ethanol mandatory for petrol-mixed fuel sold after 2030. Currently, Brazil is the only country to sell 100% vehicles running on ethanol-mixed fuel.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company said the two-wheeler industry was looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternate fuels.

“This is due to the easy compatibility in transition to ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment, without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership,” Srinivasan said.

The motorcycle launched by the company has been modified to run on ethanol and makes 21 PS of power and 18.1 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 129 km/hour. The vehicle can be used only on ethanol, and if a customer wants to use it only on petrol, he will have to put in 80% ethanol and 20% petrol.

Ethanol will be priced around Rs 53. and will result in have savings when compared to petrol, which is priced at around Rs 80.