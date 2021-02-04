  • MORE MARKET STATS

TVS Motor to invest $1 million in US-based Altizon

February 4, 2021

TVS Motor’s subsidiary, TVS Motor Singapore is already a shareholder in Altizon. As per this investment, around 2,12,220 Series A preferred stocks will be issued by Altizon to TVS Motor Singapore.

Altizon's technology portfolio has definitive value in driving digital transformation with industrial IoT, and TVS Motor is already a shareholder in Altizon.

TVS Motor Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore , is making an investment of about $1 million in the US-based Altizon.

Altizon, an industrial IoT company, empowers Industrial digital revolutions globally by helping enterprises use machine data to drive business decisions. It enables digital transformation in enterprises by accelerating smart manufacturing initiatives, modernising asset performance management and pioneering new business models for service delivery. Altizon has a presence in Pune and Scotts Valley, California, USA.

“Altizon’s technology portfolio has definitive value in driving digital transformation with industrial IoT, and TVS Motor is already a shareholder in Altizon. By this investment, the company will further strengthen its partnership with Altizon in continuing their journey of growth and market leadership,” TVS Motor said in a stock exchange disclosure.

