TVS Motor rolls out support services for its customers

The TVS Motor Company on Saturday said that it has rolled out a slew of measures for its customers to overcome the disruptions due to COVID-19. As a part of this initiative, the customers can redeem the free service of their vehicles due between March and April, 2020 till June 2020.

“For those vehicles where the warranty is expiring between March 1 and April 30, 2020, the company will be extending it to June 30, 2020. The AMC services due between March and April, 2020 will be redeemable till June, 2020,” a press release said.