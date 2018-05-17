TVS Motor Q4 profit rises 31%

During the year, the firm strengthened its presence in the motorcycle and scooter segments with the launch of TVS Apache RR 310, TVS NTORQ 125 CC and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and refreshed product portfolio.

Buoyed by an impressive 32% growth in volume, TVS Motor has reported a 31% growth in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 to Rs 165.61 crore, compared with Rs 126.77 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal. For the full year, taking advantage of the 18% growth in volume, coupled with better per unit realisation, the profit after tax grew 19% to Rs 662.59 crore as against Rs 558.08 crore in the previous fiscal, a company press release said on Wednesday. PBT during Q4 grew 43.3% to Rs 192.10 crore compared with Rs 134 crore.

With the total sales jumping sharply to 34.66 lakh units for the full year under review as compared to 29.27 lakh units in the previous fiscal, the total revenue (excluding excise duty/ GST) grew 24.7% to Rs 15,129.66 crore compared with Rs 12,135 crore. For the fourth quarter, The Q4 revenue shot up 40.4% to Rs 3,993.76 crore against Rs 2,844.50 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, thanks to the 30% growth in two-wheeler sales, which grew to 8.6 lakh units against 6.6 lakh units in the same quarter last fiscal.

During the year, the firm strengthened its presence in the motorcycle and scooter segments with the launch of TVS Apache RR 310, TVS NTORQ 125 CC and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and refreshed product portfolio.

According to the company, the overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew by 31.7% from 6.75 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 to 8.89 lakh units in Q4 of 2017-18. Motorcycle sales grew 61.1% from 2.15 lakh units in Q4 of 2016-17 to 3.46 lakh units and scooter sales grew 25.5% from 2.23 lakh in Q4 of 2016-17 to 2.80 lakh.

For the full year, the overall two-wheeler sales, including exports grew 17.8%, increasing from 28.58 lakh units registered in 2016-17 to 33.67 lakh units in 2017-18.