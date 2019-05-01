TVS Motor profit declines 19% to Rs 134 crore

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 19% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profits to `133.83 crore, on account of lower scooter and moped sales and higher expenses. The numbers fell short of Bloomberg consensus estimates of `148.2 crore. Analyst expected low volume growth in the near term due to the well-penetrated scooter market in the top 15 cities coupled with higher vehicle prices due to implementation of BS VI emission norms. The Chennai-based company said higher profits of `165.61 crore in Q4FY18 was due to benefit of lower tax rate and is, therefore, not comparable. Tax expense in Q4FY19 rose to `50.10 crore against `26.44 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit margins remained flat at 7% due to higher discounts and raw material costs. The firm\u2019s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), however, rose 4.4% y-o-y to `308 crore. Raw material cost as a share of net sales grew 230 basis points in Q4FY19. However, margins fell compared to the past two quarters, when the company had an 8% plus margins. Analyst at Nomura said price increase due to new safety norms and other competitive pressure would continue to impact margins. \u201cRising competitive pressure in the industry is impacting on pricing discipline and could curtail margin improvement for TVS,\u201d they noted. TVS Motors\u2019s volumes have been under pressure the past five months. While growth remained December, January and February, it declined 6% y-o-y in March. During the quarter ended March 2019, motorcycle sales grew 8.4% y-o-y to 3.75 lakh units. Scooter sales, however, fell 3.2% y-o-y to 2.71 lakh units. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 9.4% y-o-y to `4,384 crore, on account of volume growth of motorcycles. Since September 2018, when compulsory five year-third party insurance became effective, two-wheeler sales has slipped into a single-digit growth from around 20% earlier, as prices went up substantially. Besides, liquidity crunch and price hike taken due to new safety norms further dampened demand. For the entire fiscal, the company posted a 1.13% y-o-y increase in net profit to `670.1 crore. Revenue from operations for 2018-19 stood at `18,209.92 crore, against `15,518.63 crore in 2017-18. Overall two-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 11.6% to 37.57 lakh units.